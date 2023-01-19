 Skip to main content
Sawyer Brown playing Ashley for the Arts this August

  Updated
ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - Sawyer Brown is the latest band announced in the lineup for Ashley for the Arts this year. 

They'll take the stage on Friday, August 11 at 3 p.m.

Known for their hugely successful albums and songs including “Some Girls Do,” “The Race is On,” “Thank God for You,” and “Six Days on the Road.”

The band is just a part of the three day festival that runs August 10-12 in Memorial Park in Arcadia. 

Once Sawyer Brown wraps up on Friday, Trace Atkins takes over at 5 p.m. 

The other announced act for the festival is Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line. He's playing Saturday at 7 p.m.

