School Board, County Supervisor races featured in Tuesday's elections

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - School board contests and county supervisor races are mostly what area voters should see on the ballots when they head to polls for the Spring Primary.
Polls for Tuesday's election open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
All of the winners of these races move on to the Spring Primary on April 5.
Voters in the La Crosse, Westby, Sparta, Black River Falls, G-E-T, and North Crawford school districts all narrow the list of candidates who advance to the April election.
There are seven county supervisor contests appearing before voters-three in Vernon County in the 6th, 7th, and 9th districts, two in Trempealeau County ( 5th and 12th districts), and one each in La Crosse (7th Dist.) and Crawford (12th Dist.) counties.
In Viroqua, residents decide which two candidates advance to April in the Mayor's race.
For information on what is on your ballot and where to vote, along with other voting information, you can Click here for My Vote Wisconsin.