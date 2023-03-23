School bus stop arm cameras coming to SE Minnesota districts

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW/KIMT) Part of $1.4M in grants for school bus arms will go toward districts in southeastern Minnesota.
The state announced Thursday that 16 school and transportation companies around the state will receive grants to install bus stop arm cameras.
First Student, which serves districts in Winona County and others in the state, is receiving the largest share of funding, $684,318, to install the cameras on 253 buses.
That also includes 17 buses in Olmsted, Dodge and Goodhue counties after $50,726.23 in grants were announced.
“It’s such a helpless, terrifying moment for both the child and the bus driver when a vehicle nearly strikes a student,” said Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson. “If you can’t pay attention and follow the law near a school bus, these cameras will help law enforcement find you so you don’t keep putting kids at risk and cause a senseless tragedy.”