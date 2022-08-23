School District of La Crosse has referendum info sessions this week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse has two information sessions planned this week to help voters learn more about the upcoming November referendum.
One of the sessions is virtual while the other is in person.
The virtual session is on Wednesday, August 24, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Click here to join the session.
The other session is Thursday evening, August 25, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Longfellow Middle School at 1900 Denton St.
At both sessions, voters have the opportunity to get more information on the specifics of the referendum as well as ask any questions they may have regarding the district proposal.
The November 8 referendum question asks voters to approve spending $194.7 million that would combine both high schools into one and reconfigure those current two high school facilities, Logan and Central, into middle schools.