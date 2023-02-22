School District of La Crosse holds first informational session for upcoming referendum

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Wednesday evening the School District of La Crosse held the first of six public informational meetings about the operating referendum that will be on the April ballot.
Community members had the chance to learn more and ask questions about the upcoming referendum requesting $60 million over a six year period.
La Crosse Community Member Vicki Markussen said the session was informative, but the issue goes beyond the money being requested.
"We know we invest in our education we are really investing in those teachers, and to not pass this would be really detrimental to what we love about our schools," Markussen said. "But on the same hand I know there are trust concerns with the public. I know they need to feel like the School Board is representing them and is transparent."
If the referendum passes the money will go toward inflationary raises for teachers as well as student support and programming. This includes maintaining mental health services upgrading technology and building security.
La Crosse School District Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel said the state has not been keeping up with inflation for school funding. Even with Governor Evers' budget proposals, it is a long process that will likely have many compromises.
The next informational sessions will be:
- February 28th virtual
- March 9 - 6:30-8.00 p.m. @ Logan Middle School
- March 15 - 6:00-7:30 p.m. @ Emerson Elementary School.
- March 23 - 6:00-7:30 p.m. virtual
- March 28 - 6:30-8:00 p.m. @ Hogan Administrative Center