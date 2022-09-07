School District of Onalaska honors ancestral Ho-Chunk land

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- A collaboration between the School District of Onalaska and the Ho-Chunk Nation is bringing a new way to honor its history and ancestral land.
The Ho-Chunk Land and Heritage Acknowledgement incorporates the Native American into the classroom, beyond history class, and acknowledges the Ho-Chunk land with five land markers.
The markers are placed outside of all three elementary schools and temporarily inside the middle school and high school. They will later be installed outside.
At Northern Hills Elementary, the land marker is located in the native grass garden.
"Our native grass garden here is something that is used by all of our students throughout their library media curriculum," Principal Lish Olson said. "We have families walking by, community members walking by frequently and this was a place that was accessible for everybody."
Under each of the land markers, sits a QR code that directs people to an informational website.
The District Equity Committee worked with members of the Ho-Chunk Nation to bring the project to life.
Olson said Ho-Chunk Nation Youth Services' Tracy Littlejohn and Henry Greengrass were instrumental with their collaboration and knowledge.
The hope is that people of all ages stop and learn about the Ho-Chunk Nation and the land.
"As we continue to learn and grow it's our honor and our duty to ensure we're our students with the most accurate information we have at the time and that we teach our students that we're lifelong learners - all of us," Olson said. "It's important that we all learn and grow."