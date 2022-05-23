School District offering counselors after student dies in weekend shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - While La Crosse Police have not identified the victim, the School District of La Crosse said that a Logan High School student passed away over the weekend in a shooting.
Dr. Aaron Engel sent the message out to parents Sunday evening.
Dear families,
We are incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of one of our Logan High School students over the weekend that occurred due to a shooting. While we have minimal safety concerns at this time, and we are working closely with the La Crosse Police Department to have extra resources in place to ensure the safety of all students.
We will also have additional school counseling resources on hand to ensure students have the support they need. Please reach out to your school counselor if your child needs additional support.
La Crosse Police are continuing to investigate the shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. It happened early Sunday morning in the area of 1900 South 7th Street.
Police are also asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 608-782-7575. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. You can download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone. You can also go online to SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT; https://speakup.widoj.gov/.