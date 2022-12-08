Schools within the La Crosse School District get a boost in funds

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Public Education Foundation offered $44,778 in Gold Star Grants to schools in the La Crosse School District.
23 grants were distributed among all schools in the district.
La Crosse Public Education Foundation Executive Director Nell Saunders-Scott said the grants were made possible through donations and community support.
The Gold Star Grants are selected for funding based on creativity and the ability to help engage students.
"Gold star grants are really exciting because not only do they give students access to unique experiences that are not possible through regular school district budgets. But they also allow our teachers to really think creatively about how to engage all of the different students that they serve," Saunders-Scott said.
This is the first Gold Star Grant of the school year. The next round of grants will be distributed in April.
The full list of grant recipients is below.