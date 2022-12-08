 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle Friday
morning. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, greatest
amounts expected along and south of I 90. Ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is expected to spread
across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the
ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could
develop on untreated surfaces.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Schools within the La Crosse School District get a boost in funds

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Public Education Foundation offered $44,778 in Gold Star Grants to schools in the La Crosse School District.

23 grants were distributed among all schools in the district.

La Crosse Public Education Foundation Executive Director Nell Saunders-Scott said the grants were made possible through donations and community support.

The Gold Star Grants are selected for funding based on creativity and the ability to help engage students.

"Gold star grants are really exciting because not only do they give students access to unique experiences that are not possible through regular school district budgets. But they also allow our teachers to really think creatively about how to engage all of the different students that they serve," Saunders-Scott said.

This is the first Gold Star Grant of the school year. The next round of grants will be distributed in April.

The full list of grant recipients is below. 

