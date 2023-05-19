Scooters opens new location in Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Scooters Coffee is officially open for business in Holmen.
The store manager in Holmen, Fawn Marsh, said the new store offers an easy drive thru and a cozy sitting area to sip a cup of coffee.
The new location also holds some historical significance for the town. Jim Carlson's Auto Center once sat at that location. Jim stopped by Scooters on Friday and said he's happy to see his hometown growing every day.
"Holmen is expanding," Carlson said. "It's one of the fastest growing communities in the state and it's just going to keep on growing with Scooters here."
Scooters officially opened their doors on Monday.