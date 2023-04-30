 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Iowa...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Houston, Vernon, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Goodhue and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.River levels are forecast to continue falling this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Monday morning by 11am CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water
also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 PM CDT Sunday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.5 feet Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.5 feet on 05/08/1888.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Scout BSA Leaders take on wilderness first aid training

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) -- Area BSA Scout leaders gathered at Camp Decorah over the weekend for the annual Wilderness First Aid Course. 

Through a series of hypothetical scenarios, leaders learned things that may be needed like stabilizing, treating and evacuating patients. 

"All of the incidents that we have for wilderness first aid are based on actual things that happen to scouts," Wilderness First Aid Instructor Tim Donahue said. "We have lightening strikes, we have bear attacks, we have flash floods. All of those things happen in real scouting and so I make sure are students are trained and trained well. It's a very very hands on course."

The final simulation for the group was a mass casualty event where a camp stove exploded. For some students, it was eye opening. 

"It was more intense than I thought it would be. There was more situational things that were brought to awareness," Gateway Area Council leader Julie Michel said. "To just be aware of situations you can and you will react to and to be prepared for that."

Some other skills this group were taught included how to treat a snake bite wound, sucking chest wounds, broken bones and burn victims. 

"One of those things is being compassionate with the victims and asking them questions before we even touch them," Gateway Area Council leader Sarah Davis said. "Another thing is to be able to narrow down the different symptoms that they may have to be able to diagnose and teat them right on the spot."

16 people took part in the 16 hour training course.

For Scout leaders, this training is a requirement before going on remote or wilderness adventures. 

