Scout BSA Leaders take on wilderness first aid training

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Iowa...Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Houston, Vernon, Allamakee and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee, Grant and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and Trempealeau Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Goodhue and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. .River levels are forecast to continue falling this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Monday morning by 11am CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Sunday was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.5 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 05/08/1888. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&