Scout BSA Leaders take on wilderness first aid training

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) -- Area BSA Scout leaders gathered at Camp Decorah over the weekend for the annual Wilderness First Aid Course.
Through a series of hypothetical scenarios, leaders learned things that may be needed like stabilizing, treating and evacuating patients.
"All of the incidents that we have for wilderness first aid are based on actual things that happen to scouts," Wilderness First Aid Instructor Tim Donahue said. "We have lightening strikes, we have bear attacks, we have flash floods. All of those things happen in real scouting and so I make sure are students are trained and trained well. It's a very very hands on course."
The final simulation for the group was a mass casualty event where a camp stove exploded. For some students, it was eye opening.
"It was more intense than I thought it would be. There was more situational things that were brought to awareness," Gateway Area Council leader Julie Michel said. "To just be aware of situations you can and you will react to and to be prepared for that."
Some other skills this group were taught included how to treat a snake bite wound, sucking chest wounds, broken bones and burn victims.
"One of those things is being compassionate with the victims and asking them questions before we even touch them," Gateway Area Council leader Sarah Davis said. "Another thing is to be able to narrow down the different symptoms that they may have to be able to diagnose and teat them right on the spot."
16 people took part in the 16 hour training course.
For Scout leaders, this training is a requirement before going on remote or wilderness adventures.