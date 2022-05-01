Scout BSA leaders undergo "Wilderness First Aid" training

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Sunday at Camp Decorah, leaders of Scouts BSA were trained on how to handle real world situations that they may face when leading their expeditions.
"Wilderness First Aid" lasts 16 hours with 22 scenarios being played out. They range from mass casualties to bee stings. Volunteers, who are scouts themselves, are dressed up to appear as though they have been hurt and it is the students of the course who treat them as though the injuries are real. Instructor Tim Donahue says it's all a part of being associated with the organization.
“The scout motto is ‘Be Prepared,’" Donahue said. "This is an advance course in being prepared. If they can save a life, I’ve done the right thing. That’s really what it comes down to. It’s being prepared. They say that every scout at some point that was trained in first aid will use it at some point in their life. That’s why first aid has always been a core value of scouting.”
This training may also be required for certain troop leaders as some trips may require certification before hitting the open trails.