Scouts learn survival skills through winter camping

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) -- Scouts BSA Troop 15 from French Island braved the cold to learn survival skills at Camp Decorah.
The scouts faced cold temperatures to learn how to prepare the campsite, set up a tent and properly insulate it, and how to stay warm in single digit temperatures.
"It's pretty fun," Senior Patrol Leader Gavin Kreiling said. "You usually learn how much gear you should bring and what stuff you don't need and learn some other good camping skills as well."
For the 13-year-old, being in the Scouts has only fostered a love for the outdoors and activities like winter camping is a life skill.
After setting up the camp, the Scouts built a fire and had fun in the snow.
The scouts made their way to Camp Decorah early Saturday afternoon. The plan was for them to spend the night, break camp Sunday morning and return home.