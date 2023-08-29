Screaming Eagles Marching Band begins fall practices

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The sounds of trumpets, drums, and woodwinds have returned to La Crosse as the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Screaming Eagles Marching Band kickstarts their practice sessions.
Now in full swing, the band is set to rehearse tirelessly in the coming days as they prepare for an array of upcoming performances.
The 135-member group is practicing 11 hours a day until Labor Day to learn the music and field choreography for 30 different songs that they'll perform during UW-L football home game pregame and halftime shows.
Band director Tammy Fisher says that the band provides a crucial part of the college sports experience.
"It brings excitement. I can't imagine going to a football game without having a band playing the fight song and all kinds of really energetic tunes just keeping the crowd engaged."
The theme for this years track list is "Record Rewind". It showcases songs from different decades featuring the music of Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, James Brown, Wild Cherry, AC/DC, Fall Out Boy, and more.