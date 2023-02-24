Seafood sales spike during the season of Lent

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As Christians enter the season of Lent, Culver's is among the restaurants that experience a spike in seafood sales.
The restaurant offers a variety of alternatives to meat such as walleye, cod and shrimp.
La Crosse Culver's Owner Dave Sather said on Good Friday alone the La Crosse Culvers serves more than 1,000 orders of cod.
"The cod filet sandwich year round is probably the biggest and this time of year during the Lent season about 30% of our business will be from the seafood category," Sather said.
The season of Lent lasts 40 days.