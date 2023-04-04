Search continues for missing endangered Winona woman

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The search continues for a missing Winona woman with the focus on Fillmore County.
The Facebook page for the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office posted late Tuesday afternoon more specifics on the area authorities are interested in regarding the disappearance of Madeline Jane Kingsbury.
They'd like people living in the areas of Norway Township, Preble Township, northern Newburg Township, eastern Holt Township, and eastern Amherst Township to check their properties for any signs of Kingsbury.
The post said that "This is the most specific search area that law enforcement has identified at this time."
On Monday, Winona Police said that the investigation into Kingsbury's disappearance led them to believe that a van matching a description of hers was seen traveling from Winona to the eastern part of Fillmore County on March 31. She has a 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country van. Authorities said they were looking for information on the van between 8 a.m. on March 31 and 4 p.m. on April 1 along the Highway 43 corridor of Winona and Fillmore counties. Authorities asked those living in the area to check any doorbell cameras, video cameras, trail cameras for any possible video or images of the van.
Meanwhile, a Facebook page created for trying to find Kingsbury, 26, said that people were going door-to-door in the Mabel area and areas of eastern parts of the county.
The sheriff's office asked in its Facebook post that if people to notify them if they search a particular area.
The 26-year-old Kingsbury was last seen on Friday, March 31. She is 5-feet 4 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has hazel eyes and short, curly, brown hair. Authorities don't have a clothing description for Kingsbury at the time of her disappearance.
The Winona Police said on Tuesday that they plan to provide an update on the case on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Winona's City Hall.