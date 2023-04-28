Search on for Rockland burglary suspects who stole 41 guns

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people wanted for stealing 41 firearms from a Rockland business.
Sheriff John Siegel said in a news release that early on Tuesday, April 25, deputies were alerted to a burglary at the Smoking Gun store.
Deputies found forced entry to the store. The break-in netted the burglary suspects 41 firearms.
The sheriff's office is placing a high priority on recovering as many of the stolen firearms as quickly as possible.
Working with the agents from Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), the investigation identified three suspects and a vehicle. One person is in custody according to the sheriff's office. Arrest warrants were issued to tow others, Nehemiah Sample and Robert Benson, Jr.
The sheriff's office asks that if anyone may have bought a firearm from anyone associated with these individuals, knows where either Sample or Benson might be, or has any other information about the burglary and location of the firearms, they are asked to contact the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office.