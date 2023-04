MABEL, Minn. (WXOW) - People out looking for Madeline Kingsbury continue the search on Thursday.

She was last seen on March 31.

According to a Facebook page dedicated to the search for the missing Winona woman, people are help coordinate the search at the American Legion in Mabel. They began at 8 a.m.

Also, the Civil Air Patrol is aloft with observers trying to locate Kingsbury.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page was set up to help the family and search efforts.

You can find the GoFundMe page here.