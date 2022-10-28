 Skip to main content
Season wraps up with ASL Soccer Championship

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The area Adaptive Sports League finished up it's soccer season with a Thursday afternoon championship game featuring the Logan Rangers hosting the Onalaska Hilltoppers.

The Logan Rangers hosted the Onalaska Hilltoppers in the championship soccer game.

This year's league featured other local teams from Central, West Salem and Holmen. According to Logan coach Samantha Bingen, the league has been around for 10 years and has grown.

The indoor match at the Logan gym kept players on a fast pace during the final championship game.

"I think it's just great to give the kids an opportunity to be able to be part of a team," Bingen said. "They get to travel to different schools and have that same experience their peers have."

The good sized crowd was able to see a very competitive game that ultimately was won by Logan with a final 4-0 score.

