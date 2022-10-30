Seasonal business celebrates final day of 2022 operations

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - Many businesses close for the winter, but one located along the backroads between Stoddard and Chaseburg had plenty of customers before closing up shop for the year.
Hidden Hills is run by Debra Bolstad, her husband and their five children. It is a 40-acre property that includes things like a paintball area, obstacle course and a petting farm. Animals include cows, sheep, goats, pigs, chickens, turkeys and rabbits. There is also a craft store filled with locally made goods such as painted rocks and wooden swords crafted by the Bolstads.
Debra Bolstad says that even though they are only open from the middle of spring until the end of October, tending to the business is a year round affair.
“It’s a lot of work," Bolstad said. "It’s a lot of fun. Our whole family pitches is. So every day, whether we’re open or not, there’s maintenance of all of the animals. Feed, water. A lot of them get moved. We run a lot of chickens. The chicken tractors get moved every day. Even as it gets cold, we still have a lot of work. But we do also sell meats here on the farm. At the end of the season, we have a lot less animals to maintain over the winter.”
She adds that after being founded in 2019, the hardest part was attracting customers to come to their remote location. First time visitors say that it is a sight to behold.
“It’s very cool," Becky Koske said. "It’s very quiet out here, but it’s nice to see all the animals and different activities that the kids can do. It’s nice that it’s kind of a contained here. You can keep a good eye on them. It’s nice. It’s very cool that it’s run by a family. I like family oriented things, so that’s really neat that they can keep this going and it’s a legacy that the parents can pass down to their children. So that’s pretty cool.”
Hidden Hills also reserves special events for birthdays and bachelorette parties.