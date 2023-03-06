Second Amtrak train to come through La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Plans to bring a second Amtrak train through the Coulee Region every day is nearing completion.
The $53 million project is estimated to double the 124,000 passengers riding the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago route annually. The new locomotive would arrive around four hours after the current one.
The last step is to finalize negotiations between Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois. All are expected to split the $6.8 million operating costs annually.
The majority of the state and federally funded project will go towards improving tracks, signals and bridges in Minnesota. That alone will run $40 million of the project total. The train will be made from cars recently taken out of Amtrak service and refurbished.
Explore La Crosse Executive Director A.J. Frels tells News 19 that some special features will be included on the new train.
"These cars, what we're told is, have racks for bicycles as well as kayaks to help bring people here for those outdoor activities," Frels said. "Just going to be a great addition to bringing more people and more tourism dollars to the region."
Trista Matascastillo, Chair of the Great River Rail Commission, has overseen the project and says that the time for the additional service is coming soon.
“We are so close to having that second passenger rail train running every day through La Crosse to either Twin Cities or Chicago and all the point in between," Matascastillo said. "We do expect that the service will begin this summer. We’re told things are progressing along and even ahead of schedule.”
Matascastillo says that Minnesota generates $25 million of Amtrak revenue annually. That number would grow significantly once the second train is up and running.
