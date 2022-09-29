Second graders tour downtown Trempealeau

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) -- Trempealeau Elementary second graders were out and about walking around downtown Trempealeau to learn about the community they live in.
They toured various businesses including the nail salon and the bank, which many students said was their favorite stop because of the candy.
Another one of the stops for the second graders was the museum located in the Village of Trempealeau Community Center.
"They had a lot of good questions and you can tell they were really involved and they wanted to learn, which is great. We want to keep the history of Trempealeau going for the next generation, which was them today," President of the Trempealeau Community Heritage Society Steve Kiedrowski said. "They can take that knowledge home and share it maybe share it with their parents."
The Trempealeau Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and is free to visit.