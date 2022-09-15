Secretary-designee and local officials tour Main Street Businesses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- On Thursday afternoon the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary Designee Kathy Blumenfeld and local officials toured downtown La Crosse businesses.
The tour included stops at locations that were recipients of the $10,000 Main Street Bounceback Plan.
Those businesses include: Wisconsin Clothing Company, Mexcal Mexican Restaurant and White Buffalo Thriftery.
In August Governor Tony Evers used $75 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to help small businesses.
Earlier this week, Evers's team announced the state will provide an additional $25 million to the program.
"It's really important for the Governor to create an economy that works for everyone," Blumenfeld said. "We are building a resilient wonderful vibrant main street community across the entire state."
When asked about being appointed by Governor Evers rather than approved by the State Senate, Blumenfeld said she has all the authority she needs to do her business.