Sen. Baldwin asks for prescription drug price transparency

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin is once again taking a stand against prescription drug costs.
The Fair Accountability and Innovative Research (FAIR) Drug Pricing Act was introduced by Sen. Baldwin (D) WI and Sen. Mike Braun (R) Indiana.
The act requires transparency for pharmaceutical companies that increase their drug prices. Baldwin said that means drug manufacturers will have to list the cost of things like research, development, marketing and more.
"Pieces of information that will help indicate whether a price spike is justified," Sen. Baldwin said. "I think, at minimum, there should be greater transparency when a drug company jacks up the price of what can often be a lifesaving medication."
Senator Baldwin said new efforts to lower the cost of insulin for diabetics is a perfect example of what legislation like this is capable of.