Sen. Baldwin helps secure nearly $5 million for new Public Safety Center

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) -- Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) was in Prairie du Chien Monday, highlighting the nearly $5 million in federal funding for the construction of a new Public Safety Center.
The new space will house the Prairie du Chien Police Department, Fire Department and local Emergency Services.
"Without this money, this project would not be a reality," Chief of Police Kyle Teynor said. "That's just a fact."
With this help from Baldwin, these departments are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to a new space.
"Throughout Wisconsin, helping communities make sure that they're able to respond to emergencies. To make sure that they have the facilities that they need and the equipment they need to respond," Baldwin said. "So, I was able to secure nearly $5 million in Rural Development Funding for this facility - it will be roughly half the cost of construction."
The new Public Safety Center will be located on East Taylor Street and will provide the local police department with a safer work environment.
"Our testing just isn't adequate - it's not safe," Teynor said. "We're looking for fume hoods, we're looking for areas first approach on the building. When they get out of their cars, they're not contaminating our entire building in their testing process."
The Prairie du Chien Fire Department will be getting a much-needed upgrade to its space.
"We have five separate buildings at this point. Having equipment in five buildings on the same ground is not really efficient, it's not good for response times," Fire Chief Tad Beutin said. "We don't have ADA compatibility in our buildings, and NFPA standards are not here. We have a lot of deficiencies that we really need to correct. The thing is, since the 70's fire equipment has gotten a lot bigger, a lot longer and they just don't fit in our buildings."
With the Police and Fire Departments under one roof, Teynor said it'll provide an opportunity for the two departments to continue working together.
"Our relationship with our fire department is better than it's been in the last probably 15-20 years as far as working together," Teynor said. "The more we work together the more we are prepared for those mass causality - those natural disaster incidents that we hope never occur but when they do occur, we have to work together on and solve the problem together."
He added that the new Public Safety Center will also be a community space. He said the plan is to have a gym that is open to city employees and a community room that can be rented out for events.
The city currently has proposals out for architects and the hope is to break ground by next spring.