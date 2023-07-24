 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO NOON CDT
TUESDAY FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect from 7 AM Monday to
noon CDT Tuesday.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

This Air Quality Advisory includes all of the counties in Wisconsin
with the exception of 5 counties in far southwest Wisconsin. In our
area, Crawford, Grant, and Richland counties are not included in the
advisory.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Sen. Baldwin helps secure nearly $5 million for new Public Safety Center

  • Updated
  • 0

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) was in Prairie du Chien Monday, highlighting the nearly $5 million in federal funding for the construction of a new Public Safety Center.
Baldwin in PdC.jpg

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) -- Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) was in Prairie du Chien Monday, highlighting the nearly $5 million in federal funding for the construction of a new Public Safety Center. 

Baldwin in PdC1.jpg

The new space will house the Prairie du Chien Police Department, Fire Department and local Emergency Services. 

"Without this money, this project would not be a reality," Chief of Police Kyle Teynor said. "That's just a fact."

With this help from Baldwin, these departments are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to a new space. 

Baldwin in PdC2.jpg

"Throughout Wisconsin, helping communities make sure that they're able to respond to emergencies. To make sure that they have the facilities that they need and the equipment they need to respond," Baldwin said. "So, I was able to secure nearly $5 million in Rural Development Funding for this facility - it will be roughly half the cost of construction."

The new Public Safety Center will be located on East Taylor Street and will provide the local police department with a safer work environment. 

Baldwin in PdC3.jpg

"Our testing just isn't adequate - it's not safe," Teynor said. "We're looking for fume hoods, we're looking for areas first approach on the building. When they get out of their cars, they're not contaminating our entire building in their testing process."

The Prairie du Chien Fire Department will be getting a much-needed upgrade to its space. 

Baldwin in PdC4.jpg

"We have five separate buildings at this point. Having equipment in five buildings on the same ground is not really efficient, it's not good for response times," Fire Chief Tad Beutin said. "We don't have ADA compatibility in our buildings, and NFPA standards are not here. We have a lot of deficiencies that we really need to correct. The thing is, since the 70's fire equipment has gotten a lot bigger, a lot longer and they just don't fit in our buildings."

With the Police and Fire Departments under one roof, Teynor said it'll provide an opportunity for the two departments to continue working together. 

"Our relationship with our fire department is better than it's been in the last probably 15-20 years as far as working together," Teynor said. "The more we work together the more we are prepared for those mass causality - those natural disaster incidents that we hope never occur but when they do occur, we have to work together on and solve the problem together."

Baldwin in PdC5.jpg

He added that the new Public Safety Center will also be a community space. He said the plan is to have a gym that is open to city employees and a community room that can be rented out for events. 

The city currently has proposals out for architects and the hope is to break ground by next spring. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you