 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sen. Baldwin highlighting lower prescription drug costs at a stop in Onalaska

  • Updated
  • 0

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) made a stop at the Gundersen Pharmacy in Onalaska Wednesday on a bus tour promoting recent federal moves to help lower costs and improve healthcare.
Tammy Baldwin at Gundersen.jpg

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) made a stop at the Gundersen Pharmacy in Onalaska Wednesday on a bus tour promoting recent federal moves to help lower costs and improve healthcare. 

In 2020, 33% of Americans saw their out-of-pocket medication costs increase, with higher prescription prices it can be difficult to afford day-to-day costs. 

"I have to pay a large amount between co-pays, and you get in the donut hole and that's thousands of dollars right there," Onalaska resident Sue Schultz said. "I do cut corners. I make sure I try to keep my costs down at home, so I can afford my drugs. I keep the temperature low in the wintertime, I use time of use lower electric rates."

Baldwin at Gundersen .jpg

In extreme cases, cutting corners can have dire consequences. 

"The soaring cost of prescription medications have become a burden for our patients, Gundersen Health System President Heather Schimmer said. "Because of these hardships people are forced to skip doses, they cut their pills in half or even skip their treatment all together. This is unacceptable."

These are just some of the reasons Senator Baldwin fought for the Inflation Reduction Act. In turn, lowering prescription drug costs. 

"We are finally giving Medicare the power that they needed to negotiate lower prescription drug prices with the pharmaceutical companies," Baldwin said. "This will not only cut drug costs for Americans, but it will save taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars."

LOWER COSTS BETTER CARE BUS.jpg

The Inflation Reduction Act also capped the cost of insulin for seniors on Medicare at $35 per month. 

Baldwin said the fight isn't over yet. She's fighting in Washington to pass legislation to cap the cost of insulin for all Americans who rely on insulin. 

in 2025, seniors on Medicare will see their out of their pocket costs for prescriptions be capped at no more than $2,000 per month. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you