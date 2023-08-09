Sen. Baldwin highlighting lower prescription drug costs at a stop in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) made a stop at the Gundersen Pharmacy in Onalaska Wednesday on a bus tour promoting recent federal moves to help lower costs and improve healthcare.
In 2020, 33% of Americans saw their out-of-pocket medication costs increase, with higher prescription prices it can be difficult to afford day-to-day costs.
"I have to pay a large amount between co-pays, and you get in the donut hole and that's thousands of dollars right there," Onalaska resident Sue Schultz said. "I do cut corners. I make sure I try to keep my costs down at home, so I can afford my drugs. I keep the temperature low in the wintertime, I use time of use lower electric rates."
In extreme cases, cutting corners can have dire consequences.
"The soaring cost of prescription medications have become a burden for our patients, Gundersen Health System President Heather Schimmer said. "Because of these hardships people are forced to skip doses, they cut their pills in half or even skip their treatment all together. This is unacceptable."
These are just some of the reasons Senator Baldwin fought for the Inflation Reduction Act. In turn, lowering prescription drug costs.
"We are finally giving Medicare the power that they needed to negotiate lower prescription drug prices with the pharmaceutical companies," Baldwin said. "This will not only cut drug costs for Americans, but it will save taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars."
The Inflation Reduction Act also capped the cost of insulin for seniors on Medicare at $35 per month.
Baldwin said the fight isn't over yet. She's fighting in Washington to pass legislation to cap the cost of insulin for all Americans who rely on insulin.
in 2025, seniors on Medicare will see their out of their pocket costs for prescriptions be capped at no more than $2,000 per month.