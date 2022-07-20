Sen. Baldwin introduces the Respect for Marriage Act in Senate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Following Tuesday night's passage in the House of Representatives, Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin is introducing the Respect for Marriage Act in the U.S. Senate.
The measure seeks to repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, DOMA, which defines marriage only as union of one man and one woman. It also looks to enshrine marriage equality for federal law purposes. The act would also provide additional legal protections for marriage equality - regardless of race, sex or ethnicity.
Senator Baldwin said marriage equality is at threat under what she called an "extremist" Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade.
"Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a concurring opinion in the Dobbs case that specifically said the court should reconsider other cases that were decided around the right to privacy," (D) WI Sen. Baldwin said. "Including access to contraception and including marriage equality. So, it is right there in writing that he is encouraging the court to go after these other rights."
Baldwin said she is hopeful to receive bipartisan support for this act.