Sen. Brad Pfaff talks agriculture priorities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - News 19 spoke with Democratic 3rd Congressional Candidate Brad Pfaff about his plan for Wisconsin's agriculture industry on Friday.
This comes as Pfaff's challenger for the seat, Republican Derek Van Orden, took a farm tour with Wisconsin Republican Candidate for Governor Tim Michels.
Pfaff said he is the one with a background in farming and he has outlined a specific plan to help farmers in our region.
"Make sure we have a tax policy that works, so one generation can transfer the farm to the next generation," Pfaff said. "Find new markets for our agriculture products may they be local, regional, statewide, national or international markets. Make sure we have a land conservation policy that benefits our family farmers."
Pfaff added that once elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, he plans to serve on the House Agriculture Committee.