Sen. Jeremy Miller shares top priorities heading into 2023

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota's Legislative Session is coming to an end, and News 19 checked in with current Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller to find out what he would like to see in 2023.

Minnesota has a massive budget surplus of over $17 billion right now and Miller said that is due to over taxation.

"The reason the state has a surplus is the state is over collecting from the taxpayers," Sen. Miller (R-Winona) said. "The revenue coming into the state is much higher than what was projected, so my number one priority is tax relief."

Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is likely to see less opposition in the new term, as the Senate is now controlled by Democrats.

Sen. Miller said he hopes to see compromise between the two parties. 

