Sen. Miller reacts to Minnesota budget signed into law Wednesday

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed the state budget into law Wednesday.
The One Minnesota Budget provides the largest tax cut in state history. The Governor's Office said it also lowers costs, cuts child poverty, increases funding for public education and delivers direct payments to Minnesotans.
Senator Jeremy Miller (R-MN District 26) said going into the session, there was a nearly $20 billion budget surplus, which lawmakers heavily discussed how much to "return back to taxpayers."
Miller said he's disappointed in the outcome.
"They actually increased taxes and fees here in Minnesota by about $9 billion. At a time when you have nearly $20 billion surplus, I just don't see a need to increase taxes and fees like that," Miller said. "Overall it was pretty disappointing."
Not everything for Sen. Miller was disappointing. He did celebrate the two sides of the aisle coming together at the end of the session.
"Thankfully, we were able to negotiate a bipartisan bonding bill at the end of session that provided an additional $300 million for nursing homes here in Minnesota," Miller said. "That was really, really good."
There was bipartisan support as well for funding a Public Safety Center in Winona and outdoor trails within Winona and Fillmore counties.