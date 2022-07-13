 Skip to main content
Sen. Miller shares lesson from helping rescue man in Lake Winona

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Winona's police chief called it heroic, but Minnesota's Senate Majority Leader downplayed his role in helping save someone who was struggling in Lake Winona.

Lake Winona

Jeremy Miller brought his young boys fishing at the lake's Huff Street pier on Sunday, when Miller said they saw a capsized canoe and two people in the water, one struggling to stay afloat.

Miller said he told his boys he was going into help before rushing into the water. He managed to support the man while swimming him back to shore.

When News 19 asked what he hoped to teach his kids from the incident, the senator told us actions speak louder than words.

State Sen. Jeremy Miller

"Once we got home, they couldn't wait to tell their mother, my wife, about the situation," Miller said. "Most importantly, what I hope the boys learned out of this and anyone else watching is if there's someone in need, you just do whatever it takes to help them out."

The other person who was in the canoe swam to shore safely. Other bystanders called 911, and both people -- not yet identified by authorities -- are doing fine.

