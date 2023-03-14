Sen. Pfaff, Rep. Billings to hold budget listening session

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - State Senator Brad Pfaff and Representative Jill Billings are looking to get input from the public on the state budget.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers unveiled his $104 billion budget last month.
The two-year budget covers such things as infrastructure, education, safety, and tax cuts.
The two legislators want to hear from members of the public on their priorities for the budget ahead of debate in the coming weeks on the issue.
They've set up a listening session for Monday, March 20 at 5 p.m. at the Northside Policing Center at 713 St. James Street in La Crosse.
The session is expected to last an hour.