Sen. Ron Johnson campaigns in Coulee Region

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Senator Ron Johnson made several stops in the Coulee Region on Tuesday along the campaign trail just one week before Election Day on November 8.
Joined by other Republican candidates who spoke prior to his arrival in Onalaska, Sen. Johnson visited Prairie du Chien, Viroqua and Sparta. All of those who spoke brought up the economy as a reason to vote Democrats out of office.
The Senator says he hopes to see a fair fight to the end as a way to show election legitimacy.
"Certainly what we've done, the Republican side, to ensure voter integrity is we've recruited 5,000 poll workers," Johnson said. "And I hope Democrats have 5,000 poll workers. We've filled every shift in terms of poll observers. I hope Democrats can fill every shift. Our goal needs to be restored confidence in our election system so at the end of the night, no matter who wins, we can rest assured that that's a legitimate result. That's what we're trying to achieve."
Johnson is seeking a third term against Democrat Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, who was in La Crosse on Monday.
In a story from the Associated Press, it said that Barnes has spoken often of "Johnson’s downplaying of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and his attempts to deliver a slate of fake electors to former Vice President Mike Pence."
“He’s not just a danger to this state, he’s a threat to the stability of this country,” Barnes said Tuesday at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Milwaukee. “That’s who he is.”
The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows Johnson with a slim lead over Barnes in the Senate race.