Sen. Smith promotes federal funding for rural broadband

RUSHFORD, Minn. (WXOW) – U.S. Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota visited MiEnergy in Rushford on Thursday to highlight the $13.6 million in federal funding being used to expand rural broadband access.
Federal funding for MiEnergy Cooperative is part of a federal investment in rural broadband growth, expanding affordable, high-speed internet to all communities across Minnesota.
With the help of the funding, MiEnergy is planning to grow broadband networks in Fillmore County, for the townships of Etna, Bristol, Greenleafton, Ostrander.
MiEnergy plans to put fiber for these new connections into the ground in just a few years, as they are trying to meet the increased demand for connectivity.
“I think as we move forward, broadband will just become more and more important,” said Sen. Smith. “The demand for bandwidth and for speed will also increase as people are using broadband for more purposes."
The funds are helping cover costs of construction, improvement or purchase of facilities, and improvement or purchase of equipment needed to provide broadband services in rural areas, which will give families access to a now necessary resource.
“Broadband isn't just nice to have, it's necessary for your job, your education, many people are working remotely,” said Smith. “People want to live in this part of America, but they've got to have broadband to be connected."
Energy cooperatives, such as MiEnergy, are working to expand broadband access, support rural broadband, and bridge the digital divide.