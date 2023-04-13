Sen. Tammy Baldwin hosts roundtable on mental health

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) made a stop at the La Crosse Family & Children's Center Thursday, hosting a roundtable on mental health.
Baldwin discussed how organizations are using federal funding to expand mental health services in the La Crosse Area.
Those in attendance include representatives from the La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse School District, Gundersen Health System, Viterbo University and NAMI.
Baldwin said she was inspired by what these organizations have done with mental health resources but there's still work to do, especially in rural areas.
"Telehealth and mental health treatment over telehealth - that helps when you are distant from the nearest provider," Baldwin said. "To be able to get services in a way that also is often a win-win for the client."
She added that as organizations expand their mental health resources, there needs to be a workforce to support it. That includes social workers, mental health workers and nurses.