Senate candidate Tom Nelson advocating for workers rights during La Crosse campaign stop

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - U.S. Senate candidate and current Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson was in La Crosse Monday talking about workers rights and ending anti-union practices.
Nelson spoke outside an Amazon delivery station during his stop in La Crosse.
He's focused much of his campaign on labor and economic issues.
"We know that there are a lot of jobs out there but there aren't necessarily a lot of jobs that really pay well. And so for the first time in a long time workers are rising up. Starbucks workers, John Deere workers, or Amazon Warehouse workers. And they're organizing and they're forming a union and they have a right to do that."
He also said its long past time that we should change labor laws and that the laws in place since the Great Depression are in need of updating.
Nelson is running against a number of candidates for the Democratic nomination including Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, and Milwaukee Bucks Co-Owner Alex Lasry.