Senator Amy Klobuchar discusses Winona flood preparations

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW)- Democratic Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar met with local Winona officials at the Winona Water Works Wednesday afternoon to discuss flood preparations.
The river levels along the Mississippi are at 9 feet but are expected to rise 15 feet early next week covering Riverfront Street.
The Mississippi River sits at a 45 % chance to bring major flooding from the city, but Sen. Klobuchar said the they are well prepared.
"The difference between 1965 and now or even decades after that and now is that the city of Winona is ready," Sen. Klobuchar said. "They have reserve sandbags at the airport ready to go and they have a plan in place."
Public Work Director Brian DeFrang added that they have also inspected their pumps and holes in the dikes are filled at the 16 feet level.
Sen. Klobuchar said if serious damage were to occur the state standard is $10 million in FEMA money for public infrastructure.
City officials add it is unlikely the levee would have to be raised.