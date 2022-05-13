Senator Baldwin hears from residents dealing with contaminated water

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin stopped by the Town of Campbell Friday afternoon to listen to the struggles residents are experiencing with PFAS contaminated water during a roundtable discussion.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, PFAS are widely-used, "forever chemicals" that have been linked to increased risk for health issues if ingested over time.
French Island resident Theresa Koszarek said that she struggles managing daily tasks, unable to use her faucet water for simple routines.
"I have to have a gallon jug sitting by my sink just to rinse my vegetables and fruits. I keep it by my sink so I don't turn on my faucet just as a reminder," Koszarek said.
Sen. Baldwin (D-WI) recently introduced the Healthy H20 Act after helping secure 3.7 million dollars in grant money for the City of La Crosse to pursue water purifying technology. Mayor Mitch Reynolds said the city is currently discussing options including reverse osmosis filtration. The city has taken three French Island wells out of municipal circulation for PFAS contamination.
When asked what Town of Campbell Residents, who rely on private wells, can do in the meantime, Sen. Baldwin responded by saying she hears the frustration.
"It's a huge disruption to life to learn that your water your drinking water is contaminated" Baldwin continued, "it's really important for communities to have a short-term emergency plan a mid-term plan and then obviously a long-term vision to cleaning the water up so it's no longer a worry."
Koszarek said that she knows this issue will take a while to get fixed but is hopeful leaders will work toward a solution soon.