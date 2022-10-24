Senator Baldwin visits La Crosse to talk about renewable energy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Visiting La Crosse Monday, Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin discussed the impacts of recent legislation on renewable energy in the area.
Baldwin's first stop was at a La Crosse residence, where Olson Solar Energy just installed nine rooftop solar panels.
Areas of discussion included the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Acts and how they impact both homeowners and businesses.
The IRA includes federal tax credits to cover 30% of the costs to install solar panels and battery storage systems.
"I think we're seeing a lot of hopefulness that we really can make this bold transition and do so with a significant reduction in our carbon admissions in the United States," Baldwin said. "40-percent by 2030 is the prediction right now because of the Inflation Reduction Act and as that happens we're going to see energy prices go down."
She added that eventually, prices for renewable energy would go down as need increased and production increased to scale.
Locally, Olson Solar Energy has seen an increase since its start from four installations in its first year to 600 this year.
Solar Energy CEO and President Cameron Olson said the industry growth is causing a shortage of workers.
"There's a ton of need for laborers and workforce. We're growing in the industry like crazy and it's creating a lot of interesting and unique opportunities for a lot of people," Olson said. "At Olson Solar in 2019 we had four employees and now we're up to about 43 in three different locations."
Sen. Baldwin's office said that because of the federal incentives, an estimated 90,000 Wisconsin households could install solar panels. That, in turn, could create additional jobs and spur business growth in the renewable energy and construction industry.