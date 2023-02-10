Senator Miller to propose Sports Betting Act

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- In an effort to legalize sports betting in the gopher state, Republican State Senator Jeremy Miller (D-26) proposes the Minnesota Sports Betting Act.
The proposal would authorize sports betting on-site casinos, horse-racing tracks, professional sports venues and includes mobile betting.
Miller said the state is behind, as sports gambling is legal in 34 states and in Washington D.C.
If passed, it would generate around $30 million annually, which would be split four ways.
"We'd provide tax relief for charitable gambling, we'd provide support for mental health and problem gambling services," Miller said. "We'd support youth athletics across the state of Minnesota and then the fourth part of that would be a fund to bring in larger sporting events to the state of Minnesota."
Miller said there is a lot of demand in the state for sports betting. An estimated 50 million Americans will wager on Sunday's big game.
He said the proposal would bring stakeholders together.
"So it brings the tribes, the horse-racing tracks and the sports teams all to the table to try to come up with a solution," Miller said. "There is a lot of demand for Sports betting in Minnesota there's plenty of action to go around for all of the stakeholders."