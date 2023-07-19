 Skip to main content
Senator Tammy Baldwin wants transparency about farm ownership in the U.S.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin is working to increase transparency about farm ownership in the United States.

Sen. Baldwin said she is working with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) to introduce the Farmland Security Act of 2023. The act ensures foreign investors, including shell companies, report their land holdings in America.

Baldwin said this is something that should have always been monitored, but it has not been watched closely enough. 

"While it is the responsibility of the USDA to track this, it really hasn't been happening in a comprehensive fashion." Sen. Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) said. "So, we want data. We want to know what is happening, we want to know the trends and know what foreign countries are investing. So, we need to give this law teeth in order to get that information."

The Farmland Security Act also calls for more research into foreign agriculture land ownership and what it means for Wisconsin communities and the nation's food supply.

