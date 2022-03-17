Send off for Bangor boys basketball team as they head to state

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Bangor boys basketball team received a send off Thursday morning before leaving for state.
Students, community members and faculty filled the high school gym to celebrate and wish the team luck.
Bangor will play Hurley (ranked third) Friday morning at 9:05 a.m. in Madison at the Kohl Center in the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament.
They go into the weekend ranked second in Division 5 with a record of 24-4.
Head Coach Jacob Pederson said that they will play Friday as they've played the rest of the season.
"I expect us to be the team we've been all year - a team that pushes teams offensively with our defense intensity and our quickness in things," Pederson said. "There's not a whole lot you're going to try and change or do at this point. You want to try and us the things you've done all year to get to this point."
If Bangor wins Friday they will play Saturday at 11:05 a.m. in the Division 5 championship game.