Senior luncheon kicks off 75th Applefest

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- The La Crescent community gathered Wednesday for the Senior Luncheon, to kick off the 75th Applefest.
Those in attendance were treated to prizes and music by Sis and Sweetwater..
They also got a glimpse into the past 75 years of festivities, with videos from the first Applefest and other past Applefest treasures like pictures, the first crown and dress and the many buttons from over the years.
A member of the Applefest Board of Directors, Kim Czechowicz, looks forward to how the annual event can grow.
"It's just incredible and it's grown so much and it's something we all look forward to in the community," Czechowicz said. "Going forward, we just hope that there going to be more events and bringing the community that much closer."
The events continue Thursday evening with the Torchlight Parade, the Applefest Queen Coronation takes place Saturday. The carnival runs Friday through Sunday.