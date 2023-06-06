 Skip to main content
Sentencing for teen involved in 2022 fatal shooting of La Crosse teen

  Updated
1900 South 7th Street.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One of the people involved in a fatal shooting at a south side apartment complex last year is sentenced to prison on Tuesday morning.

Jackson Greengrass-updated mug shot-july 2022.jpg

Jackson Greengrass received an eight year sentence from Judge Gloria Doyle. He'll be imprisoned for three years less the 325 days he's already spent in custody since his arrest last year. Five years of extended supervision follows his release from prison. 

The 18-year-old Greengrass was found guilty of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a person under 18, and Intentionally Pointing a Firearm at a Person. 

Greengrass was one of two people who confronted Sage Hicke outside an apartment complex in the 1900 block of South 7th Street on May 22. Shots were exchanged between the two, along with Storm Vondrashek during the confrontation. One of Hicke's rounds hit Vondrashek, who died a short time later. Greengrass was also wounded from the gunfire. 

Storm Vondrachek-edit.jpg

Hicke is scheduled to go to trial on an intentional homicide charge at the end of July. 

Sage Hicke.jpg

Greengrass was arrested but released the following day. He was re-arrested by Onalaska Police in July and has remained in custody since then. 

