Separate trials for West Salem homicide suspects

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The two men who are charged with killing three people last July at a quarry near West Salem are set to have separate trials.
During recent court hearings for Nya Thao and Khamthaneth Rattanasack decisions were reached that led to having two trials for the men.
Both Thao and Rattanasack pleaded not guilty during earlier court appearances to charges including three counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the fatal shootings of Peng Lor, Nemo Yang, and Trevor Maloney at the Romskog Quarry off of County M in the Town of Hamilton near West Salem on July 23, 2021.
The men were killed over a $600 debt according to the criminal complaint.
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke tells WXOW that Thao's trial is set for next June while a court date for Rattanasack hasn't been scheduled yet.
Both men have remained in custody since their arrests less than a week after the shootings.
