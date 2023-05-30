 Skip to main content
Series of car seat safety checks held over the summer

Medical Monday: Car Seat Safety

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The goal of a series of car seat safety checks is to keep children safe by using the right seats in the right way. 

The Monroe County Health Department announced the series running from June through September at different Morrie's Auto Group locations around the area. 

When a person comes in, he or she will get the car seat checked by a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician, make sure the right seat is selected, ensure a proper harness fit, install the car seat correctly, and let the person know when to move up to the next sized seat. 

The check is free and open to the public with no appointment needed. 

All of the car seat safety run from 3-6 p.m. 

The first one is Thursday, June 1, at Morrie's in Sparta.

The dates and locations are:

Morrie’s Tomah (1200 North Superior Ave): July 6

Morrie’s West Salem (990 West City Hwy 16): August 3

Morrie’s Sparta (1015 S Black River St): June 1 and September 7

Morrie’s Onalaska (331 Theater Rd): June 15, July 20, August 17, and September 21

Correctly used car seats can reduce the risk of death by 71-percent according to the health department. 

