Service marks 40 years since "Brother James'" sacrifice put him on path to sainthood

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - A Catholic service this weekend marks 40 years since the martyrdom of a man with ties to Winona who is one step away from sainthood.
"He would say to us, in the midst of a pandemic, "Take care of each other. Make time for one another. Protect one another,'" said Diocese of Winona-Rochester Bishop John Quinn.
James Miller was known as "Brother James" when he was gunned down in broad daylight on February 13, 1982 while making repairs outside the Guatemalan school where he taught.
A member of the De La Salle Christian Brothers, Miller was born into a farming family in Stevens Point before studying at St. Mary's University(then called St. Mary’s College) in Winona. There he earned both an undergraduate and masters degree.
In December 2019, Pope Francis elevated Brother James to Blessed, as the church considers his death a consequence of his faith.
"Here's a way for us as we honor Blessed Brother James but also Sister Thea Bowman that reminds us, 'Hey these were folks who were very ordinary but did extraordinary witness because they let Christ into their life,'" said Bishop Quinn.
He added that any who experience healing after seeking Brother James’ intervention through prayer can help with the final step toward his becoming a saint. Bishop Quinn said that would involve strict scrutiny of a change in condition that could not otherwise be explained by surgery or treatment.
“If they can’t, then the Vatican really looks upon that as, perhaps, and they investigate further, ‘Is this the intervention of God, through the intercession of Blessed James?’”
Bishop Quinn hopes those who do experience something like that would contact their local diocese or the Christian Brothers.
The Mass honoring Blessed James’ sacrifice takes place Sunday, Feb. 13 at 10:30 am in the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. About 20 Christian Brothers, including some who knew Brother James will join the service.