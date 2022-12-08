 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is growing for freezing drizzle
to spread across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already
on the ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches
could develop on untreated surfaces.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Several area municipalities benefit from DNR Urban Forestry grants

  • Updated
  • 0
Urban trees.jpg

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced area recipients of 2023 Urban Forestry Grants.

The money, which comes from a combination of state and federal funds, is used for new and existing forestry programs in urban areas. 

Three smaller municipalities all received $5,000 start up grants.

The City of Buffalo City is using their funding to begin an Urban Forestry program which includes removal of invasive trees. 

The Village of Cochrane plans to plant new trees after removal of old trees damaged or dead due to disease, storms, or old age. 

The Village of Melrose's funding is going towards a tree removal project. 

La Crosse and Onalaska both are receiving $25,000 in grant funding. 

La Crosse is using the money for continuation of its Urban Forestry Management Plan while Onalaska is putting their funds towards a citywide public tree inventory project. 

Tags

Recommended for you