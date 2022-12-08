Several area municipalities benefit from DNR Urban Forestry grants

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is growing for freezing drizzle to spread across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could develop on untreated surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&