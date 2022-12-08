Several area municipalities benefit from DNR Urban Forestry grants

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced area recipients of 2023 Urban Forestry Grants.
The money, which comes from a combination of state and federal funds, is used for new and existing forestry programs in urban areas.
Three smaller municipalities all received $5,000 start up grants.
The City of Buffalo City is using their funding to begin an Urban Forestry program which includes removal of invasive trees.
The Village of Cochrane plans to plant new trees after removal of old trees damaged or dead due to disease, storms, or old age.
The Village of Melrose's funding is going towards a tree removal project.
La Crosse and Onalaska both are receiving $25,000 in grant funding.
La Crosse is using the money for continuation of its Urban Forestry Management Plan while Onalaska is putting their funds towards a citywide public tree inventory project.