Several hundred come to remember Madeline Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Family and friends came to Winona State University's McCown Gym to share their memories of Madeline Kingsbury.
It was a ceremony to remember the mother of two who touched the lives of those around her.
Her brother Steven and sister Megan both shared thoughts about Madeline.
"During the course of all this, it's been expressed what a kind, empathetic, and nurturing woman she was. It has been said so often because it is true. She loved her family dearly, and we her. She was a warrior for her children...a protector and provider who went to great lengths and beat many odds to ensure their happiness and comfort," said Steven.
"Madeline's spirit will live on in her children, her family, and friends, and in the community in Winona that she loved so much. We will forever remain loud for Madeline," said her sister Megan. "Madeline, we will forever hold you close in our minds, in our hearts. You'll never be forgotten and your story will never go untold and we love you very much."
Kingsbury disappeared from her Winona home on March 31. After more than two months of searching from law enforcement and hundreds of volunteers, her body was found near Mabel on June 7.
That same day, Adam Fravel, Kingsbury's former boyfriend and father of their two children, was arrested and later charged in her death.
A concert in the gym followed the conclusion of the memorial service.
The family asked that in lieu of flowers, memorials were preferred to the family for taking care of Maddi's children.