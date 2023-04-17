Several thousand affected by power outages

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 400 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 AM CDT Monday was 12.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet early
Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...Snow, Narrow Heavy Bands to Gradually Shift East...

.Snow continues to track southeast across western and central
Wisconsin this morning. Narrow banding continues to produce 1 to
2" per hour rates. Public reports from a few locations across
western and central Wisconsin have been in excess 18 inches.
Another 1 to 2 inches are possible over western and central
Wisconsin, with the snow tapering off and easing east toward
lunchtime.

Meanwhile, northwest winds will continue to gust from 20 to
40 mph this morning. There have been numerous reports of tree
damage from the combination of wet, heavy snow and the strong
winds...some of which has lead to localized power outages.

Roads are snow covered, slippery and hazardous. Consider delaying
or altering travel plans if conditions warrant it in your area.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches where the heavy bands are still occurring. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Several thousand affected by power outages

  • Updated
  • 0
power outages (2).jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The winter snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow in some places in the Coulee Region has led to power outages affecting several thousand people. 

Xcel Energy's outage map shows that more than 4,400 customers remained without power as of 8:30 a.m. in the La Crosse-Winona area. 

Nearly half are in the immediate La Crosse area. Approximately 750 customers are without power in the West Salem area. 

No timetable was given for the restoration of power according to the website. 

