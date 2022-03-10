LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – March and April will bring a return to warmer weather. With the warmer weather thunderstorms will return, and the threat of severe weather rises quickly. The change of seasons brings strong winds, hail, flooding and tornadoes.
It’s never too early to prepare for dangerous weather. One of the best ways to get started is to learn about severe storms and how they work. To help, the National Weather Service is holding a series of severe weather spotter training courses around the area, and online. The sessions are free and open to the public, and will be held during March and April.
Each of the sessions will show you how you can identify severe thunderstorms and the dangerous conditions that accompany the storms. You can use these sessions to actually become a spotter, or you can use them to prepare for the upcoming season.
For the schedule and more information, visit The La Crosse National Weather Service Skywarn Spotter page.
WXOW Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden